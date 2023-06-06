Chinese PV Industry Brief: TW Solar plans 20 GW module factory in Sichuan province

Module manufacturer TW Solar (Tongwei) has signed an agreement with the government of Chengdu City, Sichuan province, for the construction of an integrated solar panel factory. The company said it will invest CNY10.5 billion ($1.48 billion) in the project. Upon completion, the facility will have 25 GW of solar cell capacity and 20 GW of module capacity. Construction on the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
PV equipment supplier Wuxi Autowell said it secured a CNY480 million order for a monocrystalline furnace from module maker Jinkosolar. Wuxi Autowell also said it concluded a separate CNY 260 million deal with Jinkosolar for the supply of an unspecified number of scribing and welding machines. In early June, Jinkosolar announced a plan to build a 65 GW integrated solar module factory in Shanxi province, northern China.
