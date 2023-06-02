Chinese PV Industry Brief: TCL Zhonghuan reduces wafer prices, TW Solar announces giant solar plant

Wafer manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan reduced wafer prices by between 16% and 24% this week. The company is now selling 150um 218.2mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY5.78 ($0.82) per piece, down 16.35% from the previous price release. Furthermore, it is offering 150um 210mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY5.35 (-16.41%) and 150um 182mm size p-type silicon wafers at CNY3.80 (-24.0%). The price of 130um 210mm size n-wafers is now at CNY5.45 (-16.41%) and that of 130um 182mm size n-type products is at CNY3.87 (-23.97%). Furthermore, it is selling 110um 210mm size n-type wafers at CNY5.23 (-16.45%) and 110um 182mm n-type wafers at CNY3.72 (23.93%).

Wafer manufacturer Gokin Solar has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) at the Sci-Tech board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Thursday. The company intends to issue up to 125 million shares, accounting for not less than 10% and not more than 25% of the total share capital of the company. The company expects to raise CNY5 billion from the transaction to invest into the deployment of 25 GW ingot casting capacity and 5 GW wafer capacity in Yibin, Sichuan province.

Solar manufacturer TW Solar (Tongwei) announced it will build a 3.4 GW solar plant on 52 fishponds across China by the end of this year, without providing additional details. It also revealed that its solar cell capacity exceeded 70 GW by the end of 2022.