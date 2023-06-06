MAN Energy installs world’s largest seawater CO2 heat pump in Denmark

MAN Energy Solutions, a German engine manufacturer, has installed the world’s largest electro-thermal energy storage (ETES) heat pump with CO2 as the refrigerant in the port city of Esbjerg, Denmark. Two 50 MW heating systems, powered by nearby wind farms, will use the Wadden Sea as a heat source.

The industrial-scale heat pump will replace coal-fired heat for district heating in Esbjerg. With the district heating and seater systems already commissioned, the solution will go into operation this fall, MAN Energy said on its website. It will provide 25,000 households with heat and produce 350,000 MWh of heat per year.

The heat pump can reach a maximum temperature of 150 C and will deliver water to the city’s district heating network at 90 C.

“One of the unique features of this heat pump solution is that its use of excessive wind power can balance the grid if required,” said Karl Böhle, a senior project manager at MAN.

The ETES heat pump can convert excess wind or solar power into heat, store it, and send it to customers on days with little sun or wind, MAN Energy says in an article on its website.

“The heat pump system can actually change its electrical consumption,” said Kenneth Jørgensen, project director at DIN Forsyning, the utility behind the project. “This we can sell to the grid as a service for integrating further renewable energy. So, we can help grid operators provide better electrical services, and at the same time we deliver clean, cheap heating to our customers.”