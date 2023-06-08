India set to host first giant battery

From pv magazine India
OTPC has signed an agreement with APDCL to set up a joint venture company to build, own and operate a 250 MW/500 MWh battery energy storage system in Assam, India. OTPC said the project will be executed in phases in line with the requirements of APDCL, which is the beneficiary of the project. The project will be developed with an estimated investment of INR 2,000 crore ($243 million).
The project will help Assam to improve power availability during peak load hours, integrate renewable energy generation with the electricity grid, and enhance grid reliability.
Assam has an estimated solar power generation potential of 13.76 GWp. The state had installed 147.92 MW PV of cumulative c^3apacity as of April 30, 2023. It is developing significant amounts of solar capacity, including 1 GW of floating PV with SJVN and another 1 GW of solar in a venture with NLC.
