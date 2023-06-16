Chinese PV Industry Brief: Jinko to build 56 GW vertically integrated PV factory

JinkoSolar has announced a $7.87 billion plan to build a 56 GW PV factory in Shanxi province. The project will include monocrystalline rods, silicon wafers, solar cells, and PV module capacities. The factory will be completed in four phases over two years, with the first two phases set to start operations in 2024. JinkoSolar aims to reach a total production capacity of 75 GW of wafers, 75 GW of cells, and 90 GW of modules by the end of 2023.

Longi Green Energy has started building a new production base in Shaanxi province, with 100 GW of silicon wafer capacity and 50 GW of solar cell capacity. With an investment of approximately $45.2 billion, the facility is set to become the world's largest PV manufacturing facility upon completion.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) has released the latest prices for solar-grade polysilicon, with significant average declines. N-type polysilicon averaged CNY 80/kg, down 22.52% decrease from the previous week, while top-grade P-type polysilicon averaged CNY 75/kg, for a 23.64% decrease. Wafer prices have also fallen, with N-type wafers sliding 15.21%, M10 wafers dropping 17.80%, and G12 wafers declining 17.30% week on week.