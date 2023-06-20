AD Green commissions 3 GW solar module factory in Vietnam

Vietnamese solar panel manufacturer AD Green announced it began manufacturing activities at its new factory in Thai Binh.
The facility currently has a capacity of 500 MW and is expected to reach 3 GW within 12 months. “The fully operational facility will start shipping its 540 W monocrystalline photovoltaic panels to customers both domestically and overseas starting this month,” the company said in a statement.
The manufacturer also explained that the new factory will produce modules mainly for the US market, thus taking advantage of the tariff exemption for solar panels from Vietnam that the US government announced in June 2022.
Popular content
“This exemption, lasting up to 24 months, allows AD Green to meet the skyrocketing solar energy demand in the United States, opening new opportunities for the company to expand its market presence and contribute to the global renewable energy transition,” it stated.
AD Green is a subsidiary of Damsan Joint Stock Company, a Vietnam-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.