AD Green commissions 3 GW solar module factory in Vietnam

Vietnamese solar panel manufacturer AD Green announced it began manufacturing activities at its new factory in Thai Binh.

The facility currently has a capacity of 500 MW and is expected to reach 3 GW within 12 months. “The fully operational facility will start shipping its 540 W monocrystalline photovoltaic panels to customers both domestically and overseas starting this month,” the company said in a statement.

The manufacturer also explained that the new factory will produce modules mainly for the US market, thus taking advantage of the tariff exemption for solar panels from Vietnam that the US government announced in June 2022.

Popular content

“This exemption, lasting up to 24 months, allows AD Green to meet the skyrocketing solar energy demand in the United States, opening new opportunities for the company to expand its market presence and contribute to the global renewable energy transition,” it stated.

AD Green is a subsidiary of Damsan Joint Stock Company, a Vietnam-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry.