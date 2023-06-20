Sunova Solar releases 605 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.9% efficiency

China's Sunova Solar recently unveiled new n-type TOPCon solar modules for commercial and industrial projects and utility-scale PV plants at Intersolar Europe.
“They are the result of a special cell arrangement that enabled Sunova Solar to come up with efficiencies of up to 22.9%, the highest currently in the market among modules made of TOPCon cells,” said the manufacturer.
The new panel design consists of 182 mm x 186 mm cells, according to a Sunova Solar statement. The Thor 5X modules feature 144 n-type monocrystalline cells and weigh 32.5 kg. They measure 2,333 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm. The open-circuit voltage ranges between 52.25 V and 52.97 V and the short-circuit current is between 15.52 A and 15.67 A. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with 2.0 mm glass. They have an operating temperature ranging between -40 C and 85 C, and the temperature coefficient is -0.32 % per degree Celsius.
“Like all Sunova Solar’s TOPCon modules, they are offered with a 30-year performance and 15-year product warranty,” the company stated. “Mass sales will commence in October, by when the modules will be fully certified.”
The degradation in the first year is purportedly 1.0% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 87.4% of the nominal output power. Sunova Solar claims a bifacial gain of up to 30%.
