Neoen wins big battery tender in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Neoen has secured a contract with AEMO to supply most of the first-stage capacity for its 1 GW/4 GWh big battery in Collie, Western Australia. The battery project aims to address the solar duck curve and ensure smoother energy supplies.

The initial capacity of the Collie battery project is set to be 219 MW/877 MWh, with 197 MW of storage capacity contracted to AEMO. The agreement stipulates that the battery will charge during the day, leveraging high solar generation, and discharge during the evening peak demand.

With this contract under its belt, Neoen has now given the green light to technology partner Tesla and construction contractor UGL, owned by CIMIC Group, to start construction for the first stage. Neoen has said the first stage is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2024, but given that the AEMO contract goes into effect from Oct. 1, 2024, this would appear to be a hard deadline.

A Neoen spokesperson told pv magazine Australia that it opted to size the battery with more capacity, 22 MW over the contracted 197 MW, in order to provide “reasonable buffer” to ensure that the contracted power will be delivered at the point of connection.

