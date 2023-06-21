Solar Leaders at Intersolar 2023: ‘Making modules cheaper will benefit buyers, but it won’t create demand’

At Intersolar in Munich, pv magazine spoke with Jenny Chase, solar analyst at BloombergNEF, about falling solar module prices, oversupply, bottlenecks in the European markets, and labor issues. According to Chase, lower panel prices won’t instantly create demand, and manufacturers should prepare to deal with very low margins. She also said we can expect to see more consolidation in the industry, and bankruptcies for uncompetitive producers may be unavoidable.

Jenny Chase (left) and pv magazine's Editor in Chief Jonathan Gifford (right)

Image: pv magazine

