Alight secures 12-year PPA for 64 MW solar plant in Sweden

Swedish solar project developer Alight has secured a PPA from Sweden-based retailer Axfood for a 64 MW solar farm it is currently developing in Hallstavik, Stockholm county.
“Construction will begin this week,” an Alight spokesperson told pv magazine. “The solar plant should be operational in the second quarter of 2023.
The company said it will use non-recourse project financing for the project for the first time in Sweden. Traditionally, PPA-backed solar assets are financed with equity in the country.
“We secured a 12-year PPA,” the spokesperson said. “The plant will sell power at a fixed price that it's much lower than the average electricity price in Sweden over the past 12 months.”
Popular content
In December, Alight and Neoen secured Sweden's largest power purchase agreement to date. The two companies agreed to sell power to Swedish clothing retailer H&M Group from a 90 MW solar plant, which is now under development in Hultsfred, Sweden.
In December 2021, Alight signed a five-year PPA for an 18 MW solar park with Swedish restaurant group Martin & Servera. And in June 2021, it signed a 10-year deal for an 8 MW solar park it wants to build at an unspecified location in southern Sweden.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.