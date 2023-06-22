Lunar Energy announces new residential energy storage system

The DG cabinet by the company features the Lunar Battery, a lithium-ion battery with capacities ranging from 10 kWh to 30 kWh, in 5 kWh increments, along with a 10 kW hybrid inverter to support home HVAC systems and household appliances.

The residential cabinet can be connected to an on-site solar array and utilizes the Lunar Bridge, an electric panel monitoring system that seamlessly switches between grid and off-grid battery power within 30 milliseconds. During grid outages, the Lunar Switch prioritizes essential appliances by automatically turning off non-essential ones like EV chargers or pool pumps.

The company claims that its residential battery is 47% smaller and more compact compared to other similar batteries available in the market.