Intersolar 2023: ‘We now need to think of strategic reserves of PV panels’

José Donoso, the president of Spanish solar association UNEF, spoke with pv magazine at Intersolar 2023 about the future of solar manufacturing in Europe, incentives, and the need for Europe and Spain to master the entire PV industrial cycle.

José Donoso (left) and pv magazine's News Director Emiliano Bellini (right)

Image: pv magazine

