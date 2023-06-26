London launches tender to install solar on Olympic stadium

London Stadium 185, the company that runs the Olympic stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, has launched a tender to build a rooftop PV system on top of the stadium.
The company says the project will require an investment of GBP 3 million, excluding value-added tax (VAT).
“The contracting authority will procure and let the contract for a roof solar solution by means of a two stage competitive process with negotiation,” says the tender document. “The contract will include up to a 25-year maintenance agreement of the solar solution.”
Interested developers have until July 24 to submit their proposals.
The stadium's owner, London Legacy Development Corp. (LLDC), announced the project in February. It said that it would feature an unspecified “solar membrane.”
A document from the London Mayor's officer says that the PV membrane should have the capacity to generate 3 million kWh per year.
