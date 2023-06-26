Aura Power to install 200 MW/800 MWh battery in Italy

From pv magazine Italy
Aura Power said in a recent statement that it plans to build a 200 MW/800 MWh storage project in Maddaloni, in the Italian southern province of Benevento. It said that it has already secured final approval for the project.
The company said it expects to start construction in 2025. Italian law firm Legance and engineering company 3E Ingegneria will support Aura Power in the development of the facility.
“Now the Maddaloni project is a reality thanks to the forward-looking approach of Aura Power,” said Cristina Martorana, a partner at Legance.
Aura Power has more than 20 GW of solar and battery energy storage projects under development in Europe and North America.
Italy is currently preparing an auction scheme for large-scale storage that could be launched in 2024.
