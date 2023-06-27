Austria hits 1 GW of annual solar installations

From pv magazine Germany
Austria surpassed 1 GW of annual PV installations for the first time in 2022. Developers installed 1,009 MW of solar in Austria, in line with previous forecasts, according to PV Austria. This figure surpasses 740 MW of installations in 2021, 341 MW in 2020, and 247 MW in 2019.
At the end of 2022, the country's cumulative PV capacity reached 3.79 GW. Solar power accounted for 6.6% of Austria's electricity demand last year.
However, PV Austria emphasizes the need for more progress. To achieve a complete transition to renewable energy, at least 13 GW of PV capacity should be installed by 2030. Currently, less than 30% of the required capacity has been implemented. To achieve climate neutrality, approximately 50 GW of installed solar capacity would be necessary by 2040.
Popular content
Vera Immitzer, managing director of PV Austria, explained that the high cost of electricity prompted individuals and businesses to generate their own solar power, driving significant growth. However, demand is beginning to level off, making it uncertain how the trend will progress.
PV Austria CEO Herbert Paierl said that while progress has been made, there is still a long way to go to achieve the 2030 goals.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.