Austria hits 1 GW of annual solar installations

Austria surpassed 1 GW of annual PV installations for the first time in 2022. Developers installed 1,009 MW of solar in Austria, in line with previous forecasts, according to PV Austria. This figure surpasses 740 MW of installations in 2021, 341 MW in 2020, and 247 MW in 2019.

At the end of 2022, the country's cumulative PV capacity reached 3.79 GW. Solar power accounted for 6.6% of Austria's electricity demand last year.

However, PV Austria emphasizes the need for more progress. To achieve a complete transition to renewable energy, at least 13 GW of PV capacity should be installed by 2030. Currently, less than 30% of the required capacity has been implemented. To achieve climate neutrality, approximately 50 GW of installed solar capacity would be necessary by 2040.

Popular content

Vera Immitzer, managing director of PV Austria, explained that the high cost of electricity prompted individuals and businesses to generate their own solar power, driving significant growth. However, demand is beginning to level off, making it uncertain how the trend will progress.

PV Austria CEO Herbert Paierl said that while progress has been made, there is still a long way to go to achieve the 2030 goals.