Solarday will implement TOPcon technology in a new production line

Solarday Europe announced it is implementing the use of the n-type cell in its production line. With this technology, the module has a higher energy yield per square meter and is more resistant to wear and tear than conventional mono-PERC cells.

TOPCon technology will be developed within the Glass-Glass 410-430 W TEN HCD module, combining the efficiency performance of the n-type cell with the highly resistant Smart Vitrum double glass that extends the life cycle of the module and is resistant to extreme weather phenomena.

What led to the TEN HCD 410-430

Solarday Europe decided to invest in the development of this new technology in order to offer its partners an innovative and durable European product. They understood that to satisfy the interests of their partners, they had to first listen carefully to the needs of the final consumers.

The TEN HCD 410-430 module is designed for domestic or small industrial installations. Its dimensions allow high modularity within the available space, along with increased performance and an extended life cycle. This line is designed to meet the energy needs of individuals or companies who, by choosing this module, can obtain great results from small spaces thanks to a reliable, durable, and most of all “Made in Italy” product.

Solarday establishes Golden Partner program

Solarday Europe has also established a premium partner program to support and offer more benefits to loyal installers and resellers. Among the program's major benefits are five-year extended warranties on the entire product range, planned supply, and price stability.

Another interesting aspect lies in the marketing and training services that Solarday reserves for members of the Golden Partner program. The company will offer real support to members of the program, starting with the organization of co-sponsored webinars, intensive product training, shared digital campaigns, participation in targeted customer events and, finally, the possibility of having a dedicated space at international trade fairs within the Solarday stand.

“We don't just sell products to our customers, there is much more,” says Aleix Montraveta, International Sales Manager, Solarday Europe. “Our mission is to create solutions that help our partners achieve their goals. Building value through collaboration is in fact one of the goals that Solarday pursues and promotes within the photovoltaic market. It was this that prompted us to set up a benefit program for partners who believe as we do in the value of the European product.”