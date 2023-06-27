Solinteg unveils new inverter series for rooftop PV

Solinteg has launched a new on-grid inverter series for rooftop applications.

“Designed to accommodate the trending shift towards high-power solar modules, the product supports a 16 A PV input current and is capable of a 1.1 times continuous overload output,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Its low startup voltage of 180 V ensures extended operational hours.”

There are nine versions of the inverters, with nominal power ratings of 4 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW, 15 kW, 20 kW, and 25 kW. They have an efficiency rating ranging from 98.1% to 98.6% and a European efficiency between 97.9% and 98.2%. They measure 465 mm x 335 mm x 200 mm and weigh between 19 kg and 23 kg.

The Chinese manufacturer said the new products come with two or three maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with a voltage range of 160 V to 950 V. The maximum input voltage is 1,100 V. The inverters also feature IP65-rated protection and have cooling systems based on natural convection.

Popular content

They all have an MPPT efficiency of 99.9%, and a night power consumption of less than 100 milliwatts. The manufacturer also offers a five-year warranty.

Solinteg recently released single-phase inverters for residential PV and hybrid inverters with outputs ranging from 3 kW to 9 kW.