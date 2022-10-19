Solinteg unveils compact single-phase inverters for residential PV

Solinteg has unveiled new non-grid inverters for residential applications.
“Our Integ O Series inverter has a small size of 291 mm × 220 mm × 158 mm and a weight of only 6 kg,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Although it is so compact, it still inherits our consistent product performance advantages.”
The Chinese inverter maker offers three versions of the transformerless devices, with nominal power ranging from 1.5 kW to 3.3 kW, an efficiency rating of 97.5%, and a European efficiency of 97.0%.
The maximum input voltage is 500 V and the MPP voltage range is between 50 V and 450 V. The inverters also feature IP65-rated protection and have cooling systems based on natural convection.
“The inverter supports PV input current up to 15 A, which is compatible with all mainstream solar modules in the market to prevent power loss due to the current limit of high-power modules,” the spokesperson said.
The inverters also offer 60 V startup voltage, which reportedly ensures longer work time and optimal PV utilization.
“With 110% continuous overloading capacity and export control ability, it can provide excellent performance during operation,” said the spokesperson.
Solinteg recently released hybrid inverters with outputs ranging from 3 kW to 9 kW, and single-phase inverters with power ranging from 3.6 kW to 6 kW.
“We will continue to bring more new products to our customers,” said the spokesperson. “We will launch Integ M 25 kW to 50 kW three-phase hybrid inverter for commercial application soon.”
