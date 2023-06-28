Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-April module exports reached 69.8 GW

Aiko Solar has canceled its plan to issue GDRs on the SIX Swiss Exchange. In a statement, the company explained that this decision was made after thorough analysis and discussions with relevant intermediaries, taking into account changes in domestic and international markets, the company's financial situation, capital requirements, and long-term strategic planning. Currently, Aiko Solar operates four factories in Foshan, Yiwu, Tianjin, and Zhuhai, with a combined monocrystalline PERC solar cell capacity of approximately 36 GW. Additionally, the company is planning to construct a new facility in Shandong province with an annual capacity of 30 GW for both cells and modules.

