Chinese PV Industry Brief: January-April module exports reached 69.8 GW

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) has announced that PV product exports from China – including silicon wafers, cells, and modules – generated $19.35 billion in turnover from January to April 2023, marking an 18.9% year-on-year increase. Silicon wafer exports rose by 61.3% year on year to 16.9 GW, cell exports increased by 84.8% year on year to 12.4 GW, and module exports reached 69.8 GW, up 41.7% year on year. Key markets for wafers included Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additionally, a report by Wood Mackenzie revealed that China's PV module, cell, and wafer exports surged by 64% to $52 billion in 2022.
Aiko Solar has canceled its plan to issue GDRs on the SIX Swiss Exchange. In a statement, the company explained that this decision was made after thorough analysis and discussions with relevant intermediaries, taking into account changes in domestic and international markets, the company's financial situation, capital requirements, and long-term strategic planning. Currently, Aiko Solar operates four factories in Foshan, Yiwu, Tianjin, and Zhuhai, with a combined monocrystalline PERC solar cell capacity of approximately 36 GW. Additionally, the company is planning to construct a new facility in Shandong province with an annual capacity of 30 GW for both cells and modules.
