Intersolar 2023: ‘We have a lead with HJT technology’

Cemil Seber – managing director EMEA / vice president global marketing, product management & corporate strategy at REC – spoke to pv magazine at the recent Intersolar 2023 trade show about the company’s focus on heterojunction (HJT) tech. He said REC retains a technological edge over its rivals and new players entering the HJT segment, and hinted at potential capacity expansion plans.

Cemil Seber (left) and pv magazine's News Director Emiliano Bellini (right)

Image: pv magazine

