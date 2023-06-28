Intersolar 2023: ‘We don’t see the growth to stop anytime soon’

In another interview from the series held at Intersolar 2023, pv magazine spoke with SolarPower Europe analysts Raffaele Rossi and Christoph Litz about the favorable prospects for the rooftop segment in Europe in 2023, as well as the increasing opportunities in the large scale segment. They also provided interesting figures on the continent’s expected growth by 2027.

Raffaele Rossi (left), Christoph Liz (middle) and pv magazine Editor Marija Maisch (right)

Image: pv magazine

