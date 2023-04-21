Engie to deploy 380 MW/1.52 GWh of battery storage in Belgium

Engie has announced a plan to deploy around 1.5 GWh of battery storage capacity in Belgium.
The French energy company said it will connect three large-scale batteries to the high-voltage grid at its own sites in the municipalities of Kallo, Drogenbos, and Vilvoorde.
At the site in Drogenbos, in the Belgian province of Flemish Brabant, Engie will deploy batteries with a combined capacity of 80 MW/320 MWh. It already operates another 6 MW of battery capacity in the province.
Popular content
Engie also plans to build 100 MW/400 MWh of storage at the site in Kallo, in East Flanders, and 200 MW/800 MWh in Vilvoorde, in the Flemish province of Flemish Brabant.
Engie also currently operates a 1,080 MW pumped hydro storage facility in Belgium – the Coo-Trois-Ponts Hydroelectric Power Station in Trois-Ponts, near Liege. “It played a central role in the Belgian energy mix for more than 50 years,” the company said in a statement.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Belgium had an installed PV capacity of 6.9 GW at the end of 2022. Its total renewable energy power generation capacity stood at 13.0 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.