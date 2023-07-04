Intersolar 2023: ‘We are working intensively on tandem development’

Jörg Müller, head of R&D for Qcells, recently spoke to pv magazine at Intersolar 2023 about the South Korea-based solar manufacturer’s tech roadmap, the adoption of TOPCon, and the prospects for making tandem perovskite-silicon modules. He said the first tandem products could hit the market by 2030.

Jörg Müller (left) and pv magazine's News Director Emiliano Bellini (right)

Image: pv magazine

