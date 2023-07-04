Chinese PV Industry Brief: Hoshine to make solar panels at new 8 GW factory

Hoshine Silicon said this week that it is expanding into solar panel manufacturing with an 8 GW module factory in Jiaxing, China's Zhejiang province. It will invest $205 million in the facility, following its previous ventures into PV glass manufacturing and polysilicon production.

Risen Energy said this week that it has signed a panel supply agreement with Athein Holding Pte Ltd. for 1 GW of 23.89%-efficient solar panels based on heterojunction technology.

JinkoSolar said this week that it has a current order intake of more than 50 GW due to growing market demand. The company aims to produce 75 GW of wafers, 75 GW of solar cells, and 90 GW of PV panels by the end of this year, with n-type panels to account for more than 70% of shipments.

Recon Hengda Technology said this week that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Changxia Digital Energy Technology, an affiliate of state-owned China Three Gorges Corp. The companies expressed their potential to develop diverse solar technologies, ranging from electric vehicle charging systems for gas stations to distributed/centralized solar solutions, energy storage, multi-energy microgrids, hydrogen-electric integration, load aggregation, virtual power plants, and carbon trading markets. Recon Hengda Technology is a Beijing-based subsidiary of Recon, a Nasdaq-traded solutions provider in the oil and gas industry.