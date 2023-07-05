GCL-Si set to start production at 20 GW of solar cell factory in China

GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), the PV panel unit of GCL Group, is expected to soon finish building its new 20 GW TOPCon solar module factory in Wuhu, in China's Anhui province.

“Manufacturing activities at the new facility should begin in August,” GCL-Si executive president, Thomas Zhang, told pv magazine.

Zhang said that the new factory will supply solar cells to the company's three module plants, with plans to achieve a combined capacity of 30 GW by the end of this year. He noted that GCL is a comprehensive PV manufacturer with a complete industrial chain. Popular content

“With our Fluidized Bed Reactor (FBR) technology, we have a cost advantage from the materials, and also reduced carbon footprint manufacturing throughout all segments in the making of modules,” said Zhang, noting that GLS-Si has invested CNY 8 billion in the new cell factory in Wuhu.

The company also recently decided to invest CNY 2 billion to build a PV module manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 12 GW in Funing county, Jiangsu province. It currently operates a solar module factory in Hefei, Anhui province.