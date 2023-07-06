Bisol launches new solar panels for agrivoltaics, carports

Slovenia-based solar panel manufacturer Bisol has released a new line of transparent solar modules for applications in agrivoltaic projects and solar carports.
“We decided to offer smaller 320 W (BDO) and larger 410 W (BBO) versions with special matrixes providing aesthetically pleasing and cost-effective solutions for various residential and commercial projects,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “High-quality transparent backsheets provide an additional bifacial gain from the rear side of the module of up to 40 %, depending on the surface behind the module.”
The smaller product measures 1,722 mm × 1,134 mm x30 mm and weighs 22 kg. It consists of 84 half-cut monocrystalline PERC bifacial cells, each sized 182 mm x 91 mm. The panel has a front power conversion efficiency of 16.4%, an open-circuit voltage of 31.0 V, and a short-circuit current of 13.7 A.
The larger module has dimensions of 2,094 mm × 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 26 kg. It is built with 108 half-cut cells and achieves a front efficiency of 17.3%. The open-circuit voltage and short-circuit current are 39.6 V and 13.3 A, respectively.
The two products have an operating temperature range of -40 C to 85 C, with an operating temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius. They feature 3.2mm high transparency, tempered glass surfaces and an IP 68 rated junction box. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
The new products come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. They experience a degradation of 3% in the first year, with the end power output after 25 years guaranteed to be at least 85% of the nominal output power.
