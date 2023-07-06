Gamesa releases new grid-forming central inverter

From pv magazine Spain
Gamesa Electric unveiled its Proteus central PV inverter at Intersolar 2022,. It won an Intersolar Award and was also a winner of the pv magazine Award.
A year later, at Intersolar, the company introduced the hybrid inverter Proteus PCS-E. It is described as the most powerful equipment on the market, capable of managing large energy storage systems. The product offers scalability and can achieve 5.6 MVA of battery discharge power at 40 C and a voltage of 1,300 V, with an efficiency rating of 99%.
The Proteus PCS-E is available in various configurations, including single or double bus options to handle two independent batteries. It supports different voltage levels: 4183 kVA, 4,365 kVA, 4,607 kVA, 4,910 kVA, and 5,153 kVA. It can operate in both grid following and grid forming mode, serving as a current or voltage source. In grid forming mode, it can function independently from the grid and generate its own alternating current.
Gamesa Electric noted the exterior durability of the Proteus PCS-E, as it is designed to withstand challenging environmental conditions.
