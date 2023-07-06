Cleantech Solar secures PPAs for 60 MW of solar in India

From pv magazine India
Cleantech Solar has signed long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 60 MWp of solar PV projects in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
The developer said leading commercial & industrial (C&I) customers will buy the energy from these projects to power their operations in the state. Cleantech is developing these projects at its state-of-the-art solar park in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu.
Singapore-based Cleantech Solar is a pan-Asia supplier of renewable energy to corporates. It has numerous solar and wind projects across India and Southeast Asia, covering approximately 1 GWp of assets in operations, construction, and development stages. This includes installations in India, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The company is backed by long-term strategic shareholders including Keppel Corp., Keppel Asia Infrastructure Fund, and Shell Singapore.
