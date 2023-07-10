Intersolar 2023: ‘Europe needs China to rebuild its solar industry’

Alessandro Barin, CEO of FuturaSun, spoke with pv magazine at the recent Intersolar 2023 trade show about the PV module manufacturer’s plans to expand in China and its home market of Italy. He said European and Chinese manufacturers take different approaches to new factories, but the two sides will need to come together to build a sustainable global supply chain.

Alessandro Barin (left) and pv magazine's News Director Emiliano Bellini (right)

Image: pv magazine

