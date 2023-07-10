Agrivoltaics for hop growth in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Germany's Agri Energie has commissioned an agrivoltaic project in Hallertau, near Munich, in the German state of Bavaria. The €1.5 million ($1.64 million) project combines solar generation with hop growth.

Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and the Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Sciences supported Agri Energie in the development of the facility, which will cover an area of 1.3 hectares. It will produce enough solar power to supply around 200 households.

The company installed the PV system on steel masts, providing protection to hop plants from sunlight and hail, while also reducing evaporation. In addition, the system serves as support for the hop plants.

“This pilot project will provide us with numerous valuable insights that are of great relevance for future agrivoltaic projects,” said Bavarian Economy minister Hubert Aiwanger. “The local potential is also huge. After all, hops are grown on 17,200 hectares in the Hallertau.”

In July, Q Energy France switched on an agrivoltaic installation to grow hops on 1 hectare of land in the town of Luçon, France.