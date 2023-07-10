India launches tender for 1.5 GW of electrolyzer production

SunVilla says bidders establishing electrolyzer manufacturing facilities can qualify for government incentives by meeting the specified criteria outlined in the tender document. SECI is the implementing agency for the incentive scheme, which includes a total capacity of 1.5 GW.

Manufacturers can bid for electrolyzer manufacturing based on any stack technology or indigenously developed stack technology. To be eligible for incentives, manufacturers must meet performance and local value addition requirements, including specific energy consumption, local value addition percentages, and guaranteed electrolyzer life.

Commissioning of the production facilities must take place within 24 months, and incentives will be provided on an annual basis for five years.