New soda ash factory in China to reduce solar glass prices

Inner Mongolia Berun Group has invested $2 billion in the new facility and plans to allocate an additional $3 billion to expand its capacity to 7.8 million MT in the future.

According to Morrin, the new factory could contribute to a decrease in soda ash and PV glass prices.

“Soda ash prices had already started declining prior to the factory's commissioning, but this increased capacity may drive prices even lower,” she said.

Morrin explained that the average production cost for natural soda ash in the United States, where most natural production occurs, is approximately $100/MT.

“Natural production costs in China should be comparable, if not slightly lower,” she noted.