Chile releases bidding terms for 5,400 GWh renewables, storage auction

CNE, Chile's energy regulator, has published the bidding rules for the Licitación Suministro 2023/01 renewable energy tender, which will supply electricity for regulated customers.
The CNE said in a statement that the planned auction will be for a total of 5,400 GWh, divided into two blocks of 1,800 GWh and 3,600 GWh each, to cover consumption from 2027 to 2028.
The selected developers will be allowed to add storage technologies with a duration of at least 4 h to their projects and will be entitled to secure a 20-year PPAs. Bidders have until Dec. 23 to submit project proposals.
According to the latest data from Acera, the Chilean renewables association, there are 6,950 MW of renewable energy and storage projects now under construction in the country. About 68% of them are solar projects and 25% are wind projects.
In addition, 231 MW of storage projects are currently under construction, 68 MW have received approval, and 57 MW are under review. PV projects with storage have a combined capacity of 2,930 MW.
