Solar generated 7% of US electricity in April

The US Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) has issued its latest Electric Power Monthly update, which provides data through the end of April. The update reveals that solar generation rose by 16.6% from April of the previous year, accounting for just over 7% of total US electricity generated that month, up from 6% in 2022.
Solar has produced 5% of all electricity so far this year. Comparing data for the whole year through April, solar energy production has seen a 14.2% uptick.
Solar growth rates in 2023 are projected to be less robust than in prior years, due to a decline in total capacity deployment in 2022. Total solar power deployed in 2022 was down 16% versus 2021, at 20.2 GW. With the dip in deployment in 2022, the total installed solar capacity in the United States rose to 141 GW by year’s end, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie Renewables & Power, an increase of just over 16.9%.
