California research center installs solar carport

From pv magazine USA

H&S Properties has hired SolarEdge to install a solar carport and rooftop array on a research and development campus in Redwood City, California. The facility is expected to lower on-site costs for electricity and cut carbon emissions, making the research center a more attractive location for businesses looking to cut costs and environmental impact.

The 623 kW system is expected to offset 78% of the research center’s total energy use and provide its four tenants a 10% discount of electricity. The SolarEdge DC-optimized system is forecast to produce 950,000 kWh per year. MYNT Systems installed the array.

“For building owners, the biggest issue keeping them up at night is the thought of properties lying vacant. Providing access to sustainable, lower-cost energy is incredibly appealing to prospective tenants,” said Robert Hymes, chief development officer, MYNT Systems.

MYNT Systems installed a 623 kW solar system at the research center, which is expected to offset 78% of its energy use and provide a 10% electricity discount to its four tenants. The system features 1,299 bifacial solar modules, SolarEdge power optimizers, inverters, and a battery for energy storage. The optimizers overcome shading, module degradation, and soiling issues, while also allowing for design flexibility in module layout and placement to maximize productivity.