Indian state launches tender for 100 MW of floating solar

From pv magazine India

PEDA is seeking prospective developers to set up 100 MW of floating solar projects of different sizes across Punjab. The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis.

PEDA said it plans to collect information about the feasibility of floating PV projects. It will select developers by launching a tender. It said it “intends to collect information about the feasibility of floating PV projects and interact with prospective developers in the market to enable PEDA in the formulation and calling of bids for the selection of floating PV developers on a build-own-operate basis.”

Power generated from the projects will be procured by the state electricity distribution company on a long-term basis at a tariff determined through the bidding process. In another development, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments has started accepting bids to set up a total of 50 MWp of grid-connected solar plants at government buildings in various Indian states and union territories. The developer will also be responsible for providing 25 years of operation and maintenance support.