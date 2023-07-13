GoodWe’s Thomas Haering discusses European journey, expansion

In a chat with pv magazine, Thomas Haering, president of GoodWe EMEA, talks about GoodWe’s focus in Europe and what’s next, talks about the ongoing move towards being a complete solution provider, the growth and important of storage, and more.

pv magazine: Considering 70% of GoodWe’s revenue comes from the overseas market, can you provide an update on the company’s performance in the European markets? Are there any significant milestones that you would like to highlight?

Thomas Haering: GoodWe started its European activities with a local team in before 2018. Initially, our footprint was limited to countries like the Netherlands, Czechia, and Spain, but we gradually built up our business and brand awareness. In 2021, we experienced a breakthrough in the European markets, particularly in Germany, which was challenging initially. European operations have become the largest business area for GoodWe, and we achieved another milestone in 2022 by expanding our presence in Ground mount Project business. We established a new competency center mainly in Spain and added significant sales to premium EPCs in multiple countries.

Germany, Spain, Netherlands – in these places you’re pretty entrenched. Where’s next for GoodWe?

Haering: We adopt a sustainable approach to expanding into new markets. Instead of jumping into countries based on incentives and leaving after a short period, we prioritize long-term investments and building the right local teams for pre-sales, sales, marketing, and after-sales service. We are pursuing opportunities in strategic European markets and also focusing on regions like South Africa, Central Africa, East Africa (Kenya), and the Middle East, which is a growth market for us.

How has GoodWe positioned itself within the solar sector in the European market? What unique advantages do you bring to it?

Haering: Our focus is on building a sustainable and strong foundation for our business in Europe. We invest in all areas, including pre-sales, sales, after-sales service, finance, HR, marketing, supply chain, and legal structures. We have five subsidiaries in Europe, managed locally by teams with deep understanding of the local culture, language, and customers’ needs. This localization sets us apart from many other manufacturers, and we prioritize technical expertise and market analysis to ensure success. GoodWe also places a strong emphasis on sustainability and collaborates with institutes to improve our sustainability practices continually.

What are the latest technological advancements and product developments that your company has introduced to address the needs of the European market?

Haering: GoodWe aims to be an end-to-end solution provider, offering products for both the residential and commercial sectors. In the residential sector, we have our EcoSmart Home solution, while for the commercial and industrial sectors, we offer EcoSmart Commercial. We have placed a strong emphasis on energy storage solutions due to the increasing demand in the European market. Our monitoring system plays a crucial role, providing sophisticated monitoring and acting as an umbrella for our product portfolio.

GoodWe is known for its hybrid inverters and energy storage solutions. What role do you see energy storage playing in the European market? How is GoodWe leveraging the benefits of its products and solutions for customers in terms of grid resilience and maximizing self-consumption?

Haering: Energy storage is gaining importance in the European market, with several countries transitioning from on-grid markets to storage markets. GoodWe offers a strong portfolio of storage solutions, particularly with our EcoSmart Home product line. These products are engineered to work together seamlessly, providing customers with peace of mind, grid resilience, and the ability to maximize self-consumption. Our comprehensive solution ensures compatibility and meets the grid demands.

How do you see the solar industry developing in the European market in 2023? What are GoodWe’s current opportunities and challenges in the market?

Haering: The solar industry experienced significant hype in 2022, with a strong push for energy autonomy. However, 2023 has seen a sobering effect, with market conditions changing in various countries, including Germany. There is currently a bit of fear in the market, but we believe this is temporary. We expect the outlook to return to its original growth trajectory, as we remain committed to creating a sustainable future. Despite challenges, such as overstock, reduced bookings, and lower prices in some areas, we must work diligently to build a planet that is worth living in. Proactive measures will play a crucial role in creating a stronger market in the long run, even if there is a brief period of decline.