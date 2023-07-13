Slovakia offers $156.1 million for 2023 residential PV, heat pump rebates

The Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA) launched a new phase of its rebate scheme this month for installations of solar water heaters, PV systems up to 10 kW in size, heat pumps, biomass systems, and solar-thermal collectors.
It said the first call for the program for this year will be launched in July, with a total budget of €140 million for 2023.
“We are starting a completely new program with new conditions, a new list of equipment, and a list of authorized contractors,” SIEA said in a statement.
Under the Green Houses Program, project developers are entitled to one-time payments covering up to 50% of the costs of buying and installing renewable energy systems or heat pumps. Rebates can reach a maximum of €3,400 for heat pumps, €1,500 for PV panels and biomass systems, and €1,750 for solar collectors.
