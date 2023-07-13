Slovakia offers $156.1 million for 2023 residential PV, heat pump rebates

The Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA) launched a new phase of its rebate scheme this month for installations of solar water heaters, PV systems up to 10 kW in size, heat pumps, biomass systems, and solar-thermal collectors.

It said the first call for the program for this year will be launched in July, with a total budget of €140 million for 2023.

“We are starting a completely new program with new conditions, a new list of equipment, and a list of authorized contractors,” SIEA said in a statement.



Popular content

Under the Green Houses Program, project developers are entitled to one-time payments covering up to 50% of the costs of buying and installing renewable energy systems or heat pumps. Rebates can reach a maximum of €3,400 for heat pumps, €1,500 for PV panels and biomass systems, and €1,750 for solar collectors.

Since its 2015 launch, SEIA has awarded around €111 million in rebates to more than 53,000 installations. The International Renewable Energy Agency reports that Slovakia had around 537 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2022, unchanged from the previous year.