Chinese PV Industry Brief: CHN Energy plans 1 GW offshore floating PV project

JA Solar has announced a new private placement plan to raise around CNY 9 billion to meet its capital requirements for three major capacity expansion projects. It will inject around CNY 2.7 billion in its ingot casting and wafer cutting projects, with an annual capacity of 20 GW in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. It will also put around CNY 2.33 billion into cell production and 5 GW of annual module production in Qujing, Yunnan province. It will use around CNY 1.5 billion for a solar cell project with an annual capacity of 10 GW in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province. It said the remaining CNY 2.4 billion will be used to shore up its working capital.