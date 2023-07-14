The Hydrogen Stream: Hydrogen grid could cut Europe’s energy costs by 3.4%

Technische Universität Berlin researchers say a hydrogen network connecting regions with low-cost renewable potential to demand centers, electrofuel production, and cavern storage sites in Europe could reduce system costs by up to €26 billion ($29.2 billion) a year. “The presence of a new hydrogen network can reduce system costs by up to 3.4%,” wrote the researchers. They say that between 64% and 69% of the hydrogen network could reuse gas pipelines and that expanding both the hydrogen network and the power grid would help meet net-zero emission targets, cutting costs by 9.9%, or €72 billion per year.