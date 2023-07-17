India’s JSW Energy targets 40 GWh/5 GW of storage capacity by 2030

From pv magazine India

JSW Energy, a private-sector power producer in India, has announced plans to become a 20 GW power generating company along with 40 GWh/5 GW of storage capacity by 2030. It is also working to achieve a solar module manufacturing capacity of 1 GW per year and a green hydrogen production capacity of 3,800 tonnes per annum by 2025.

As of March 31, 2023, JSW Energy installed a cumulative power generation capacity of 6.6 GW across thermal (3.2 GW), wind (1.4 GW), hydro (1.4 GW), and solar (657 MW). Under-construction projects stood at 3.2 GW, which the company expects to commission by the end of 2024.

JSW Energy plans to scale its renewable energy capacity upwards and move into energy products and services. In addition to solar and wind generation projects, it is investing in businesses such as energy storage, green hydrogen, and solar PV module manufacturing.

The company said its 1 GW of PV wafer-to-module manufacturing capacity will become operational in April 2025. It won this capacity under the government’s Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. In energy storage, it has a locked-in capacity of 3.4 GWh (2.4 GWh pumped storage and 1 GWh battery storage).