India’s JSW Energy targets 40 GWh/5 GW of storage capacity by 2030

From pv magazine India
JSW Energy, a private-sector power producer in India, has announced plans to become a 20 GW power generating company along with 40 GWh/5 GW of storage capacity by 2030. It is also working to achieve a solar module manufacturing capacity of 1 GW per year and a green hydrogen production capacity of 3,800 tonnes per annum by 2025.
As of March 31, 2023, JSW Energy installed a cumulative power generation capacity of 6.6 GW across thermal (3.2 GW), wind (1.4 GW), hydro (1.4 GW), and solar (657 MW). Under-construction projects stood at 3.2 GW, which the company expects to commission by the end of 2024.
Popular content
JSW Energy plans to scale its renewable energy capacity upwards and move into energy products and services. In addition to solar and wind generation projects, it is investing in businesses such as energy storage, green hydrogen, and solar PV module manufacturing.
The company said its 1 GW of PV wafer-to-module manufacturing capacity will become operational in April 2025. It won this capacity under the government’s Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. In energy storage, it has a locked-in capacity of 3.4 GWh (2.4 GWh pumped storage and 1 GWh battery storage).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.