Brazil announces 2 GW solar plan for social housing program

The Brazilian government, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, relaunched the Minha Casa Minha Vida (My House, My Life) social housing program this week. Originally launched by Lula’s government between 2003 and 2011, the program was discontinued by Jair Bolsonaro’s government.
Like the previous versions, the new program includes the deployment of PV systems on a large scale. The scheme aims to build 2 million new social housing units by 2026 and deploy two solar modules in each home, providing 1 kW of power per dwelling.
According to figures released by Brazilian PV association ABSolar, the program could lead to the installation of 2 GW of solar distributed generation, reducing electricity bills for families by 70%. The program will serve families with a monthly income of up to BRL 8,000 ($1,660) in urban areas and up to BRL 96,000 per year in rural areas.
In June, the Chamber of Deputies approved a new version of the scheme, allowing funds from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to be used for public lighting, basic sanitation, public roads, and rainwater drainage projects.
