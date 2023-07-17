MCPV to build 3 GW solar cell, module factory in Netherlands
MCPV has revealed plans to build a 3 GW solar cell and module factory in the Netherlands, with an initial capacity of 300 MW and an expected increase to 3 GW by 2026. The factory will produce solar panels using an unspecified heterojunction cell technology, with an efficiency of up to 26.5%.
SolarNL said in late June that it has secured €412 million ($462.5 million) in grants and loans from the Dutch National Fund for Growth.
Dutch solar manufacturer MCPV, a spinoff of Resilient Group and one of SolarNL's companies, has also announced plans to build a solar cell and module factory at an unspecified location in the Netherlands. The company did not say how much funding it has secured from the Dutch authorities.
The factory is expected to have an initial capacity of 300 MW and reach 3 GW by 2026, producing solar panels using an unspecified heterojunction cell technology with an efficiency of up to 26.5%. MCPV also plans to produce tandem perovskite-silicon solar modules at the facility in the future, with cell efficiencies reaching over 30%.
