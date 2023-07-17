MCPV to build 3 GW solar cell, module factory in Netherlands

MCPV has revealed plans to build a 3 GW solar cell and module factory in the Netherlands, with an initial capacity of 300 MW and an expected increase to 3 GW by 2026. The factory will produce solar panels using an unspecified heterojunction cell technology, with an efficiency of up to 26.5%.

Image: MCPV

Share

SolarNL said in late June that it has secured €412 million ($462.5 million) in grants and loans from the Dutch National Fund for Growth.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.