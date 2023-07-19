Tata Group to invest $5 billion in 40 GWh UK battery fab

Tata Group will invest more than GBP 4 billion ($5 billion) in the United Kingdom – its first battery gigafactory outside India.

The new gigafactory will have a production capacity of 40 GWh and will supply batteries for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and other EV manufacturers in the United Kingdom and Europe. Production is due to start in 2026.

Tata Group is also setting up a 20 GW-plus battery cell facility in Gujarat to supply batteries designed with a focus on long lifecycle and safety for Tata Motors EV customers.

The company plans to cater to a wider range of customer segments in the future, including energy storage solutions, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles in addition to passenger cars.