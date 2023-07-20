EU electricity market deal positive for renewable energy PPAs

The Energy Committee of the European Parliament has instructed the EU Commission to set up a marketplace for PPAs by the end of 2024. They also spoke out in favor of allowing “non-fossil flexibility” for the stabilization of the electricity grids, as well as flexibility on the demand side from, for example, residential storage systems linked to PV. This can help balance the electricity grid, reduce price volatility and enable consumers to adjust their energy consumption in line with prices and their needs.

“This vote sends a powerful signal to the EU capitals, as the Energy Council works to agree its own position,” said Naomi Chevillard, head of regulatory affairs at SolarPower Europe. “EU institutions must now complete negotiations to ensure a fast adoption of the text, which also contains positive proposals for the growth of PPAs, rooftop PV and grid integration of solar.’‘