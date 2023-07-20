Namibia kicks off tender for 70 MW solar plant

NamPower, the national power utility of Namibia, has launched a tender to build a 70 MW solar plant in Rosh Pinah, a southern mining town.
NamPower is seeking EPC contractors for the project. Interested developers have until Aug. 18 to submit their proposals.
The project was originally designed for wind generation, with a planned capacity of 40 MW. Local media outlets reported that the wind project was scrapped due to lower-than-expected wind resources at the Rosh Pinah site.
Popular content
NamPower aims to install 220 MW of renewables capacity, including 110 MW of solar.
Namibia had around 176 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2020, according to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.