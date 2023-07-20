Namibia kicks off tender for 70 MW solar plant

NamPower, the national power utility of Namibia, has launched a tender to build a 70 MW solar plant in Rosh Pinah, a southern mining town.

NamPower is seeking EPC contractors for the project. Interested developers have until Aug. 18 to submit their proposals.

The project was originally designed for wind generation, with a planned capacity of 40 MW. Local media outlets reported that the wind project was scrapped due to lower-than-expected wind resources at the Rosh Pinah site.

NamPower aims to install 220 MW of renewables capacity, including 110 MW of solar.

Namibia had around 176 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2020, according to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency.