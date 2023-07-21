Revkor, H2 Gemini unveil plan to build 20 GW HTJ perovskite cell, module factory in U.S.

From pv magazine USA

US-based Revkor Energy Holdings Inc and German industrial equipment provider H2 Gemini Technology Consulting GmbH have announced a plan to build a solar cell and module factory in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

“Under the terms of the partnership, Revkor and H2 Gemini will collaborate to establish high-efficiency HJT PV cell and module production across multiple project sites, with a targeted capacity of 20 GW by 2026,” the two companies said in a joint statement. “The first phase of the project will focus on building a 5 GW annual production facility, aiming for production to begin by the second quarter of 2024.”

The partners already have a 1 million square foot production plant under construction.

In the Utah partnership, H2 Gemini’s role is to supply the HJT/perovskite manufacturing equipment as well as to provide project management for the HJT production lines, delivering, implementing production processes and transferring IP technology.

Popular content

Revkor will secure the remaining funding for the manufacturing and research facilities, estimated to be over several billion dollars. The company is engaging with several funding programs that are part of the Inflation Reduction Act as well as the Department of Energy loan guarantee program and CHIPS Act. The Department of Economic Development in Salt Lake City, Utah and the Governor’s office have also been tapped for funding support.

Also planned is the establishment of a research center, which will be a second 1 million square foot facility within the manufacturing complex. The partnership reports that its goal is to use its Utah-based manufacturing and research center to drive advancements in perovskite as well as graphene, plastic recycling and new tire vulcanization methods.

Revkor, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is involved in multiple aspects of the solar energy industry, from solar cell and module manufacturing to EPC services and electrical contracting. Last year the company received an exclusive license from Suzhou Maxwell Technology to manufacture HJT solar cells and modules in North America and the Middle East.

H2Gemini, based in Switzerland and Germany, specializes in making the equipment to manufacture high efficiency solar cells. The company was founded and is led by two former executives from Meyer Burger and Schmid Group