Argentina allocates 501 MW of PV in renewables auction

From pv magazine LatAm
Argentina's Ministry of Energy has announced the results of the Renewable Energy Generation Tender RenMDI2 program. It originally planned to allocate 620 MW of generation capacity.
The ministry said it selected 98 projects totaling 633.7 MW in the procurement exercise, with 501.1 MW of PV split into 44 projects. The remaining capacity comes from a 10 MW wind farm, a 3 MW biomass project, 29.9 MW of biogas plants, 39 MW of biomass plants, and 19 small hydroelectric projects (PAH) equaling 37.5 MW.
The solar projects will be distributed throughout the provinces of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chaco, Córdoba, Corrientes, Formosa, La Pampa, La Rioja, Mendoza, Misiones, San Juan, Santa Fe and Santiago del Estero.
Popular content
Winning bids will secure 15-year supply contracts with Cammesa, the company that manages the country’s wholesale electricity market.
The procurement exercise is the nation's first public tender for renewable energy since 2019. In that year, Argentina held the third round of its “RenovAr” public tender, with a minimum price of $54.22/MWh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.