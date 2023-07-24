Argentina allocates 501 MW of PV in renewables auction

From pv magazine LatAm

Argentina's Ministry of Energy has announced the results of the Renewable Energy Generation Tender RenMDI2 program. It originally planned to allocate 620 MW of generation capacity.

The ministry said it selected 98 projects totaling 633.7 MW in the procurement exercise, with 501.1 MW of PV split into 44 projects. The remaining capacity comes from a 10 MW wind farm, a 3 MW biomass project, 29.9 MW of biogas plants, 39 MW of biomass plants, and 19 small hydroelectric projects (PAH) equaling 37.5 MW.

The solar projects will be distributed throughout the provinces of Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Chaco, Córdoba, Corrientes, Formosa, La Pampa, La Rioja, Mendoza, Misiones, San Juan, Santa Fe and Santiago del Estero.

Winning bids will secure 15-year supply contracts with Cammesa, the company that manages the country’s wholesale electricity market.

The procurement exercise is the nation's first public tender for renewable energy since 2019. In that year, Argentina held the third round of its “RenovAr” public tender, with a minimum price of $54.22/MWh.