UK’s cumulative installed PV capacity hits 15.13 GW

The United Kingdom's total installed PV capacity hit 15.13 GW at the end of May, distributed across 1,334,453 installations, according to provisional statistics from the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

During January to May, the country added 479.5 MW of new PV systems, compared to 226.2 MW in the same period the previous year.

In May alone, around 60.2 MW of new additions were recorded, though the figures are considered provisional and expected to be revised upward as more data on newly operational sites is received. Newly installed PV capacity in May 2022 was 49.3 MW, and in April of this year, new additions totaled 70.8 MW.

Of the cumulative capacity, 1.8 GW came from large-scale PV plants over 25 MW, with solar facilities between 5 MW and 25 MW contributing another 4.44 GW. Installations between 50 kW and 5 MW account for 3.69 GW.

Residential and commercial PV systems up to 4 kW represented the largest share, with around 3.38 GW of installed capacity. PV arrays between 10 kW and 50 kW followed with 1.15 GW, and PV systems between 4 kW and 10 kW reached 644.3 MW.