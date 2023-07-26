France unveils new FIT rates for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France

France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FITs for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the second quarter of 2023.



The new tariffs range from €0.2395/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1268/kWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 100 kW to 500 kW.

The CRE said the new tariffs are up to 3% higher than those released in the second quarter, when they ranged from €0.2242/kWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €0.1228/kWh for arrays with a capacity of 100 kW to 500 kW.

The CRE also set tariffs for surplus power at €0.1339/kWh to €0.o803/kWh, depending on system size.

The French government raised the size limit for PV projects that can qualify for fixed tariffs from 100 kW to 500 kW in October. In order to boost development in the rooftop segment, the government also decided to reduce the degression rates planned for the FITs.